Bartholomew County roads closed due to storm damage

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center, the following roads are closed as of 9 p.m. Saturday due to storm debris.

  • 2000 Blk Southline Rd
  • 10000 Blk N 600 E
  • 7000 Blk Mill Run
  • 5000 Blk Quan Wae
  • US 31 & Friendship Dr
  • Walnut St/W 650 N
  • Franklin St/Walnut St
  • 5000 Blk East Base Rd
  • 10000 Blk West 225 South
  • 13000 Blk West 170 South
  • 50 North/475 East
  • State Rd 46 and Country Club Rd
  • 4000 Blk West Tannehill Rd
  • 11000 Blk of 775 East in Hope
  • 225 South and 550 West
  • 10000 Blk of 225 South
  • 650 East and 100 North
  • Old River Rd