Bartholomew County roads closed due to storm damage
According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center, the following roads are closed as of 9 p.m. Saturday due to storm debris.
- 2000 Blk Southline Rd
- 10000 Blk N 600 E
- 7000 Blk Mill Run
- 5000 Blk Quan Wae
- US 31 & Friendship Dr
- Walnut St/W 650 N
- Franklin St/Walnut St
- 5000 Blk East Base Rd
- 10000 Blk West 225 South
- 13000 Blk West 170 South
- 50 North/475 East
- State Rd 46 and Country Club Rd
- 4000 Blk West Tannehill Rd
- 11000 Blk of 775 East in Hope
- 225 South and 550 West
- 10000 Blk of 225 South
- 650 East and 100 North
- Old River Rd