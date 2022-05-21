Bartholomew County roads closed due to storm damage

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center, the following roads are closed as of 9 p.m. Saturday due to storm debris.

2000 Blk Southline Rd

10000 Blk N 600 E

7000 Blk Mill Run

5000 Blk Quan Wae

US 31 & Friendship Dr

Walnut St/W 650 N

Franklin St/Walnut St

5000 Blk East Base Rd

10000 Blk West 225 South

13000 Blk West 170 South

50 North/475 East

State Rd 46 and Country Club Rd

4000 Blk West Tannehill Rd

11000 Blk of 775 East in Hope

225 South and 550 West

10000 Blk of 225 South

650 East and 100 North

Old River Rd