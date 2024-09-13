Bartholomew County road to remain closed over weekend

Bartholomew County Road 300E will be closed for longer than expected. According to the county highway department, the road will remain closed at least through Monday between U.S. 31 and Base Road. That is because of the soil conditions and unmarked utilities in the area.

The road closed last week and was originally set to reopen Wednesday, the road is now expected to reopen by 5 on Monday afternoon. The road will remain closed around the clock and officials say you should find an alternative route.