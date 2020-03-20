Local News 

Bartholomew County road closings announced

admin

As of this morning, the Bartholomew County is announcing the following roads are closed, or have high water.

Roads Closed

  • E 550 N – Between US31 and N 50 W
  • Gladstone Ave.-City limits to 300S
  • E 500 S/S 300 E
  • 550N -US 31 to Owens Bend by River Rd.
  • Enon Rd.
  • Sunland Rd
  • 225N-SR9 to Newburn Rd
  • City Street en-route to possibly close the 400 N gates.

Roads with High Water

  • E 800 N/N 425 E- ON 800 JUST EAST OF 425
  • E 800 N/N 100 W
  • N 425 E- NORTH OF E 800 N
  • 50 W Just north of 700 N
  • E 800 N/ BASE RD
  • E 1000 N/N SR9- JUST SOUTH OF COUNTY LINE
Flooding on Haw Creek this morning.