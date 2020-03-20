Bartholomew County road closings announced
As of this morning, the Bartholomew County is announcing the following roads are closed, or have high water.
Roads Closed
- E 550 N – Between US31 and N 50 W
- Gladstone Ave.-City limits to 300S
- E 500 S/S 300 E
- 550N -US 31 to Owens Bend by River Rd.
- Enon Rd.
- Sunland Rd
- 225N-SR9 to Newburn Rd
- City Street en-route to possibly close the 400 N gates.
Roads with High Water
- E 800 N/N 425 E- ON 800 JUST EAST OF 425
- E 800 N/N 100 W
- N 425 E- NORTH OF E 800 N
- 50 W Just north of 700 N
- E 800 N/ BASE RD
- E 1000 N/N SR9- JUST SOUTH OF COUNTY LINE