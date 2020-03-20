Bartholomew County road closings announced

As of this morning, the Bartholomew County is announcing the following roads are closed, or have high water.

Roads Closed

E 550 N – Between US31 and N 50 W

Gladstone Ave.-City limits to 300S

E 500 S/S 300 E

550N -US 31 to Owens Bend by River Rd.

Enon Rd.

Sunland Rd

225N-SR9 to Newburn Rd

City Street en-route to possibly close the 400 N gates.

Roads with High Water