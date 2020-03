Roads closed on Saturday, March 21st as reported by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department at 12:15 p.m.

Jonesville Rd/450 S

Jonesville Rd/Southern Crossing (both sides of the bridge)

Jonesville Rd/Garden St

W 450 N between 31 and 110 W

Gladstone Ave.-City limits to 300S

Enon Rd.

Sunland Rd

225N-SR9 to Newburn Rd

425 North (900 E 800 E)

900 North (425E 350E)