Bartholomew County road closing Wednesday for Tannehill bridge project

website maker INDOT says that County Road 250W in Bartholomew County will be closing tomorrow.

That is due to a guardrail being removed as part of the Tannehill I-65 bridge replacement project that is closing County Road 650N or Tannehill Road until October. You can reach 250W by taking U.S. 31 and County Road 500N.

INDOT reminds you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.