Bartholomew County Road 550N to see work starting today

The Bartholomew County Highway Department is reporting that contractors will be milling today on County Road 550N between U.S. 31 and Marr Road.

Starting on Friday, contractors will Milestone will be closing sections of County Road 550N to overlay asphalt. That work will continue on Saturday, and again on Monday through Wednesday of next week, weather permitting. The sections will close starting at 8 a.m. in the morning until about 7 p.m. each night.

You are asked to avoid the area during the work.