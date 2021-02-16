Bartholomew County resets to Travel Watch as roads improve

Bartholomew County is reducing its travel status to an orange level, or a travel watch.

That is an improvement from the red travel warning status that the county was under last night and this morning.

Shannan Cooke, director of Bartholomew County Emergency Management, says many roads within the city and county have been cleared at least once by crews. There are some outlying county roads that have not been cleared and may be impassable at this time.

She said crews will be continuing to work throughout the day but asked that you use extreme caution when out traveling. Also, do not travel if you do not have to. If you must be out, allow extra time and reduce your speed.

A travel watch means means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel status, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Photo: INDOT snow plow in Columbus. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Emergency Management