Bartholomew County remains yellow on state COVID-19 map

Bartholomew County remains in the yellow or moderate advisory level on the Indiana State Department of Health color-coded map of COVID-19 spread, but other area counties have gone to the blue, or low spread level.

According to today’s figures released by the state, Bartholomew County has a spread of 115 new cases per 100,000 people and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.17 percent. That would have to drop to less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents and below a 5 percent positivity rating for the county to move back to the blue.

Brown, Johnson, Decatur and Jackson counties are in the blue, while Shelby and Jennings counties continue in the yellow.

Statewide, Indiana saw 962 new cases of the disease and 32 new deaths reported. In our area, Shelby, Johnson and Brown counties each had a single new death reported.