Bartholomew County relaxing travel restrictions as roads improve

Bartholomew County is lifting its red travel warning as of 2 p.m. this afternoon, downgrading to an orange travel watch. Which means that conditions are threatening and you should only travel if it is essential such as to work or for emergencies.

Shannan Cooke, head of the Bartholomew County Emergency Management department, says that county emergency officials met at noon today to consider the current conditions and whether to keep or relax the travel restrictions. She said road conditions have improved in most areas throughout the county and crews are making great progress. However, extreme cold temperatures are expected today that will lead to re-freezing of some areas.

She asked that if you not need to travel, then stay home. If you must go out, allow yourself extra time to reach your destination and use caution.

Bartholomew County joins Johnson and Shelby counties under an orange travel watch. Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties still have red travel warnings in place, the highest level of local travel restrictions. Under red conditions travel may be restricted to emergency workers only and you should refrain from all travel.

Many businesses are announcing closings and delays. You can check out the most up to date list here:

Businesses and events

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.