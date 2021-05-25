Bartholomew County recognizes 200th anniversary with proclamation

Bartholomew County officials are recognizing the 200th anniversary of the birth of the county.

The county commissioners issued a proclamation at their meeting Monday, honoring the creation of the county on January 9th, 1821. The county was named after Gen. Joseph Bartholomew and it was the 36th county to form in the state of Indiana, which had been created five years earlier. The county commissioners first met in the newly established county in February 1821 in a cabin owned by resident Luke Bonesteel.

The proclamation recognized the fourth and current county courthouse, the founding of the city of Columbus in 1837 and the many residents who have made the county a special place to live.

The proclamation declared June 25th as “Bartholomew County, Columbus area, 200th Bicentennial Celebration” Day. Commissioners said that is the first day of the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair and they plan to read the proclamation again during the fair opening festivities.