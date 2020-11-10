Bartholomew County poll workers isolating after positive virus test

A Bartholomew County poll worker tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s election, but does not appear to have met the definition of close contact with members of the public according to County Clerk Jay Phelps.

Phelps said that the infected poll worker was serving at Westside Community Church last Tuesday. After finding out, Phelps said he contacted the other workers at that voting center and the inspector in charge of the location. The other poll workers are quarantining for two weeks as a precaution. Phelps said he also discussed the situation with the Bartholomew County Health Department nursing division.

The infected worker wore a mask all day, sanitized their hands frequently and had, at most, 90 seconds of contact with each voter. Social distancing was also observed, Phelps said.

Because the poll worker did not have 15 minutes of close contact with the public, the exposure to the public would be considered minor, Phelps said.

The poll worker, who has been hospitalized, began showing symptoms on Friday and did not have any symptoms on Election Day. The worker is expected to make a full recovery and to be released later this week, Phelps said.

The name of the worker is not being released for confidentiality reasons, Phelps said.