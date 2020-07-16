Bartholomew County police dog needs $7k surgery

A Bartholomew County police dog is facing a $7,000 veterinarian’s bill to repair his damaged knees. But without health insurance or the canine equivalent of workman’s compensation, and without a budget for such an expense, it isn’t clear where the money will come from, according to department officials.

Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane said that the department is determined to get the dog, Bravo, the care he needs. The injuries are believed to be related to Bravo’s work with the department. A Belgian Malinois, he started with the department in September as the canine partner of Deputy Leah Burton. Bravo is one of three police dogs on the sheriff’s department force.

Since he arrived in Bartholomew County, he has been on five foot chases, located illegal drugs 86 times and helped deputies with warrant services. He has participated in inter-agency operations with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit and other agencies outside the county.

Sheriff Matt Myers said that Bravo has been instrumental in helping fight illegal drugs coming into the community.

The sheriff’s department has relied on donations in the past to purchase police dogs and maintains a K9 Donation Fund. If you are interested in helping with the cost of the surgery for Bravo, you can contact the sheriff’s department at 812-379-1740 or email sheriff at bartholomew dot IN dot gov.