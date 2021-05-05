Bartholomew County officials warn of spike in drug overdoses

Local officials are warning about an spike in overdose deaths and overdoses in Bartholomew County.

During the first four months of 2021, Bartholomew County deputies and Columbus Police have responded to more drug overdoses and suspected overdoses than during this same time period in previous years.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress, Columbus Police Department, the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Department and the Columbus Mayors office are warning residents to use extreme caution when it comes to drugs and to carry NARCAN as a live-saving precaution.

Sheriff Matt Myers says pure fentanyl is being purchased in lieu of other drugs like heroin, as well as being added to other substances. He says that each and every time fentanyl is used, whether intentional or unintentional, a life is at risk.

Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson said that fentanyl is 50 – 100 times more potent than morphine and 25-50 times more potent than heroin.

NARCAN, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is available with no questions asked at the ASAP Hub, located at the Doug Otto United Way Center, 1531 13th Street.