Bartholomew County offers collection point for retiring U.S. flags

Bartholomew County has a new free U.S. flag collection box in the county's Governmental Office Building on Third Street.

County Treasurer Barb Hackman also serves as treasurer and legislative chair for the Association of Indiana Counties. She says that group and the National Association of Counties have partnered to provide Indiana counties with the collection boxes. The idea is to drop off U.S. flags that are damaged or worn out. They will be periodically collected by the county veterans service officer, Larry Garrity, to be disposed of properly at a local funeral home.

The flag collection box is outside the veterans service office, on the second floor of the Governmental Office Building at 440 Third Street.

Photo: Bartholomew County Treasurer Barb Hackman and Veterans Service Officer Larry Garrity show the location of a new U.S. flag collection box in the Governmental Office building on Third Street. Submitted photo