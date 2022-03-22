Bartholomew County moving forward with jail HVAC project

Bartholomew County is moving forward with a plan to update the heating and air conditioning system at the county jail.

Josh Apling with DLZ Engineering said at yesterday morning’s county commissioners meeting that the project would involve replacing the aging system that serves the old portion of the jail. It would also include a an alternate bid to replace the boilers in the more recent jail addition. He said the project would provide a much more reliable system for the jail.

Commissioners said this would be a major project for the county.

Commissioners agreed to put the project out to bid starting on Thursday with bids due on April 18th. Once a bid is awarded, the project would take 9 to 10 months to complete.

Money for the project would come from federal COVID-19 relief funds instead of the county general funds.