Bartholomew County listed in Top 10 most-giving counties

Bartholomew County is one of the most giving counties in the state, according to a recent study.

Financial technology company Smart Asset uses IRS data to look at which communities were the most generous. Specifically, they looked at the percentage of people in a county make charitable donations and at how much of their income they give to charity.

Bartholomew County ranked 10th in Indiana, according to the company. Just over 5 and a half percent of the county’s population had itemized charitable contributions and residents gave 1.21 percent of their income to charity. The study shows that Hamilton County saw more than 14 percent of its population making donations, giving it the top spot on the list. And Boone County gave 2.29 percent of its income to charity, putting it at second on the list.

You can get more information at smartasset.com