Bartholomew County library puts restrictions in place to fight pandemic

The Bartholomew County Public Library is putting restrictions back in place as the community prepares for an expected spike in COVID-19 infection levels.

Both the main library branch in downtown Columbus and the Hope library branch will remain open their current hours. But starting after today, the library is moving all the chairs so that patrons will not be able to sit at tables for studying or other purposes. The use of all library meeting rooms is also suspended. A one-hour time limit will be in effect for computer use and availability will be at 50% capacity.

Library staff are encouraging customers to use the library’s curbside service. You can place holds online through my BCPL dot org or by calling the Reference Department at 812-379-1266. The Reference Staff is also available to answer questions either in person or via phone/email.

The library is also making home deliveries of materials to those quarantining at home, or those at high risk for the virus. You can get more information about the outreach efforts by emailing [email protected] or calling. 812-379-1278.

The changes are in effect until at least Nov. 27th and will be re-evaluated every Wednesday after that. If you have questions you can call the Main Library at 812-379-1255.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center