Bartholomew County Landfill fees increasing $2.50 per ton

You will see higher dumping fees at the Bartholomew County Landfill, starting after the first of the year.

Jessica Norcross, with the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District explains that the current rate of $27.50 per ton will increase to $30 per ton, an increase of $2.50 per ton.

That will go into effect on January 2nd.

Norcross said that dumping will remain free for loads that are less than 200 pounds. That is up to one load per day.

The Bartholomew County Landfill is on County Road 450S. It only accepts trash and recycling from Bartholomew County. If you have any questions, you can contact the Solid Waste Management District at 812-376-2614.