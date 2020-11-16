Bartholomew County issues new restrictions for COVID-19

Bartholomew County has new limits in place that went into effect over the weekend due to COVID-19.

According to an order issued by County Health Officer Dr. Brian Niedbalski, effective at midnight on Saturday, bars, nightclubs, and bar seating at restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity and to social distancing guidelines. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities are also limited to 50 percent capacity and social distancing. Food service dining areas can operate at 75 percent capacity.

Social gatherings, meetings and events are now limited to no more than 50 people. Winter indoor school events are limited to 25 percent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, personal services, and similar facilities must screen employees daily and wear face coverings. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Equipment must be cleaned after each use and between uses.

Residents should continue to use face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing and to sanitize frequently touched surfaces to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.