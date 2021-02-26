Bartholomew County issues new COVID-19 restrictions

Bartholomew County is making some changes to its COVID-19 restrictions to comply with new guidance from the state.

Effective at noon on Saturday, Bartholomew County bars and restaurants will no longer have strict capacity limits, but will instead have limits based on social distancing.

According to the order released by county health officer Dr. Brian Niedbalski, people from non-household parties must be spaced six feet apart at tables, counters, and other seating arrangements. Masks should be worn when not actively eating or drinking. He also strongly encouraged, frequent hand washing and proper sanitation.

Many business will still be limited to 50 percent capacity, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar indoor entertainment venues, large retailers including groceries and hardware stores, and gyms, fitness centers, and personal services.

Gyms and similar businesses must screen employees daily, wear facial coverings, and equipment must be spaced to satisfy social distancing. Equipment must be cleaned after each use. Group fitness classes can take place, with social distancing.

Social gatherings, public meetings, and all other events will be limited to no more than 100 people and they must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The health department will not be taking submitted plans for larger events.

You can read the Bartholomew County order here.