Bartholomew County inmate killed by fentanyl overdose in jail

An inmate’s death in the Bartholomew County Jail earlier this summer was caused by a fentanyl overdose, according to County Coroner Clayton Nolting.

47-year-old Gregory A. Leonard of Clifford was found unconscious at the jail on June 6th. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nolting ordered an autopsy and the results were forwarded to the Indiana State Police in July. Troopers are investigating the incident and the case is under review by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, Nolting said.