Bartholomew County highway department announces road paving closings
Bartholomew County Highway Department has several road paving projects underway in the coming days.
County Road 1000E, between 400S and 500S, will be paved today between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
County Road 50N, between 850E and 1000E, will be paved Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Marr Road, from 550N to 600N, will be closed to all traffic on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. And on Tuesday it will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m..
You should avoid these areas if you can, or expect delays. The schedule is dependent on the weather.