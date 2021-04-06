Bartholomew County health officer releases new guidelines

The Bartholomew County health officer is urging you to continue taking COVID-19 precautions, despite the lifting of the mask mandate.

Dr. Brian Niedbalski said he feels it is extremely important to continue wearing a mask when out in public places among those who don’t live in your household. He is strongly encouraging businesses to require masks for customers and staff.

He said social gatherings and public meetings are limited to no more than 250 people and social distancing guidelines should be maintained. He said larger events will be reviewed based on the state’s color COVID-19 spread map.

Many businesses should screen their employees daily, Niedbalski said.

Bartholomew County health officer order for April 6th, 2021