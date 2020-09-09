Bartholomew County Health Dept offering free COVID-19 testing

Bartholomew Health Department and Windrose Health Network are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing starting today at the health department.

Dates and times may vary with evening and Saturday appointments available. Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 can be tested with parental consent.

Dr. Brian Niedbalski, the Bartholomew County Health officer, urges anyone to get tested who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The tests will be given at the health department’s nursing division, at 2765 Foxpointe Drive Suite B. Windrose Health Network will begin testing later this month at its facilities in Edinburgh and in Hope.

This testing is being made possible through a grant from the Indiana Department of Health. All the testing supplies and equipment, including test kits, personal protective equipment, sanitizer and the platform for registration and data management, are provided through the grant. The grant continues through June 30th and is renewable.

You can get more information by calling 812-379-1555 and hitting option 1.

Walk-ins will be welcome during testing times, but to avoid waiting in line, individuals are encouraged to register for an appointment by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling the testing site location. You will need proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.