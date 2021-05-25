Bartholomew County GOP women award scholarships

The Bartholomew County Republican Ladies League is announcing the winners of this year’s league scholarships.

Kyle Carlson, son of Mark and Jenny Carlson, is graduating from Columbus North and attending Purdue University to study Accounting and Law and Monica Kay Burton, daughter of Kevin and Roxena Burton, is graduating from Columbus East and attending either Purdue University or IUPUC to study Engineering. Each will receive a $1,000 one-time scholarship.

Among the requirements for the scholarships, students must be a Bartholomew County resident, have a 3.0 GPA, be involved in school, community or political activities and pass a five-question political history test.

The scholarship winners will be recognized when the Bartholomew County Republican Ladies League meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the party headquarters, at 718 Pearl Street. The guest speaker will be Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.