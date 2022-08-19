Bartholomew County farm families honored as Hoosier Homesteads

Two Bartholomew County family farms were recently honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards for more than 100 years in operation.

Local legislators Rep. Ryan Lauer, Rep. Chip Perfect, and Sen. Eric Koch made the announcement yesterday.

The farms being recognized are the Bolte Farm which has been in operation since 1881 and the McKinney Farm, which started in 1883. Both received the Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award.

These families were among more than 100 to be recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or even bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.

Awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer each year commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. More than 5,800 farms have received the designation as Hoosier Homesteads since the awards started in 1976.