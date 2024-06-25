Bartholomew County Fair continues with Tony Stewart Foundation Race tonight

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Bartholomew County REMC Day.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. with Community Day. You can get $5 off a $30 wristband with the donation of a canned good.

Tonight’s entertainment includes the Chordlighters at the David Boll Theater at 6 p.m., and both the frog jumping contest at the Farm Bureau Building and All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets – Tony Stewart Foundation Race at the Grandstand starting at 7 p.m.

You can get more information at https://bartholomewcountyfair.com