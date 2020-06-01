Bartholomew County eases some restrictions on facilities access

Bartholomew County government office buildings are taking some steps to re-open to the public today. According to county emergency management, buildings will be open to the public by appointment only through at least July 6th.

Some offices will continue to meet with the public outside of the building to assist them there. Masks are required by the public and by employees during their interactions. The county is NOT providing masks to the public.

Members of the public entering county buildings must go through a temperature check and access will be limited to a single entrance. For the Governmental Office Building on Third Street that will be the back entrance by the parking lot. The courthouse will be open through only the front door.

Bartholomew County Commissioners and County Council meetings will continue to be conducted through Zoom video conferencing.