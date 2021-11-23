Bartholomew County closing in on highway garage move

The Bartholomew County Highway Department is getting close to a move into its new highway garage on rural 25th street.

County Commissioners approved several change orders and expenses at the site during their meeting Monday. The five final change orders for the project totalled more than $21 thousand dollars. Those included changes to doors, paneling, caulking, electrical outlets and painting and including a panic button in an electrical room, a requirement to occupy the building.

Commissioners President Larry Kleinhenz said that the county would soon be issuing a certificate of occupancy for the new building. A final inspection was set for Monday afternoon and Kleinhenz said he was sure that the county would pass that inspection.

The county has been working for years to move out of its aging existing facility on State Street.