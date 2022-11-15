Bartholomew County burn ban remains in effect

The Bartholomew County Commissioners warn that a burn ban remains in effect in the county, until further notice.

Citing continuing dry and dangerous conditions the commissioners enacted the burn ban last week.

Commissioner Tony London stressed at yesterday morning’s county commissioners meeting that the little snow we received over the weekend has not taken away the need for the ban. Despite the ban, he saw people burning leaves on his way into work.

The burn ban prohibits:

Campfires and other recreational fires

Open burning of any kind with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal or propane

Burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation

The use of burn barrels for any open burning.

The burn ban also urges you to make sure any charcoal is fully extinguished before removing it from a grill and discourages the use of fireworks.