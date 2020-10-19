Bartholomew County burn ban lifted; partial lockdown extended

Bartholomew County Commissioners are lifting the burn ban they put in place on Friday. That comes after rains overnight and today, plus more rain expected through the week.

The burn ban limited campfires, open burning, debris burning and the use of burn barrels over the weekend.

Commissioners formally ratified the ban they put in place at this morning’s meeting, then moments later formally lifted the ban.

Bartholomew County Commissioners also extended the partial closing of county government buildings through Nov. 14th, based on last week’s decision by the governor to keep the state at Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan. The commissioners announced that county buildings would remain closed to the public except by appointment only. The lockdown was originally set to be lifted on Oct. 31st.