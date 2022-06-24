Bartholomew County 4-H Fair starts today

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair gets underway today at the county fairgrounds. The fair officially opens at 5 this afternoon with Republican Day at the Fair.

Tonight’s entertainment include Jeff Bodart’s Family Friendly Comedy at the David Boll Theatre, Singer Louie Green at the Farm Bureau Building and Demolition Derby at the grandstand. Those all start at 7 tonight.

The fair runs through July 2nd.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com.