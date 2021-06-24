Bartholomew County 4-H Fair kicks off Friday

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair kicks off on Friday with a new midway company, remodeled buildings and entertainment including a Tony Stewart midget racing night at the grandstands.

Where COVID-19 limited last year’s fair to virtual 4-H exhibits, this year will be a full, traditional fair says Rick Trimpe, the fair board president.

Trimpe says the down time allowed the fair board to spruce up the facilities.

Kissel Entertainment from Alabama is the new midway operator, and people should be impressed with the quality and cleanliness of the rides as well as the professionalism of the carnival workers.

The Tony Stewart events on Tuesday will include the Columbus native racing his midget car in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets to benefit the Tony Stewart Foundation and the renaming of the grandstand in his honor.

The official fair kickoff is at 5 p.m. Events on Friday will include the Lil Hands on the Farm at the 4-H Community Building, blacksmithing demonstrations at the Heritage Building, Ferguson Road performing at the Farm Bureau Building and a Demolition Derby sponsored by Toast Promotion starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

Midway wristbands are $25 Friday and the rides start at 5.