The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair has been cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The fair board announced the fair , scheduled for July 10th-18th will not be held in person. The fair board felt that it would be impossible to comply with the requirements and ensure the safety of those in attendance. The plan is to allow 4-H(ers) to show their projects virtually. More information on that will be forthcoming.