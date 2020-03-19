Bartholomew Clerk announces changes during outbreak

The Bartholomew County Clerk’s office is changing the way it handles some paperwork and applications during the COVID-19 outbreak.

County Clerk Jay Phelps announced today that his office will only be accepting marriage license applications by appointment and during limited times. You can start your application online at the county website at bartholomew.in.gov/clerk.html#marriage-license.

Those making child support payments should use the drop box inside the courthouse doors on Third Street. Child support payments are cash only. You can also use the drop box to make criminal restitution and judgment payments. Those can be cash or money order and you must include your cause number.

Criminal Payments Online: Payments for fines and fees can be made onlineat mycase.in.gov by searching with your cause number or with your first & last name only in Bartholomew County. There will be a convenience fee when paying online. Criminal cases paying restitution will not be able to make online payments.

Traffic Ticket Payments: Payments can be made at public.courts.in.gov Search with your ticket UTT number or by your name. There will be a convenience fee when paying online.