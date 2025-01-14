Bartholomew authorities seek info on stolen road signs

Bartholomew County commissioners are frustrated after someone has repeatedly cut down and stolen an illuminated stop sign meant to save lives at a deadly intersection.

County Engineer Danny Hollander said during his weekly update to the commissioners yesterday that the solar-powered sign at the intersection of County Roads 100S and 525E has gone missing again. But where a standard metal stop sign costs about $60 to replace, the illuminated signs cost $1,000 or more, Hollander said.

Hollander said that this is the second time the sign has been stolen, but the first time the thieves made off with signs going both directions. It appears that someone used a reciprocating saw to cut the sign post.

Commissioner Tony London said that the county highway department went to an illuminated stop sign at the intersection because of repeated instances of drivers running through the intersection without stopping, leading to at least one fatal accident in recent months.

Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop said he would like to make a more permanent, reinforced solution to stop the thefts, but Hollander said that regulations require signs to be breakaway to protect drivers.

Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz said his first thought was that a nearby resident cut the sign because of aggravation over the bright, flashing lights. But there are no nearby residents affected. He urged anyone who knows of the location of the sign to report it to authorities.