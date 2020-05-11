Barbers, stylists and restaurants to see fewer restrictions today

Hoosiers will see some more relaxing of the statewide stay-at-home order today with the partial reopening of restaurant dining and places to get your hair cut.

Under the governor’s timeline for reopening Indiana, today marks the reopening of personal services including hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlors, with certain limits. They are allowed to reopen by appointment only, employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be separated for social distancing and customers should also wear face coverings.

Restaurants and bars that serve food are allowed to open today at 50 percent capacity. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings. Bar seating is not allowed and there can not be any live entertainment.

You can go to the beach in Indiana now, but you must maintain social distancing, and you can go out on a boat again, also with social distancing.

Many locations and activities remain closed or restricted including bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, community centers, museums, zoos, festivals, parades, concerts, fairs, sports arenas, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, aquariums, theme parks, recreational sports leagues and tournaments.

For more information, go to backontrack.in.gov/