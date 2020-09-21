Ballot request forms raise questions from voters

Statewide, voters are receiving mailings urging them to vote by mail and including a request form for a mail-in ballot. And while the mailings look official, and they are legitimate they may not be your fastest way to get a ballot sent to your home.

Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps explains that the applications that you might be receiving will first be routed through the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, before coming back to local voting officials who will mail out your ballot. He said it is faster to request a mail-in ballot from his office or online from indianavoters.com.

Phelps said that if you were not planning to vote by mail, you can simply throw the mail-in ballot application away. The mailings are coming from organizations such as the state political parties.

You can get more information in Bartholomew County by calling the voter registration office at 812-379-1604.