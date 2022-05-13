Baked goods sale to help solve cold cases

Seymour police will be holding a sweet fundraiser to help solve old police cases next week.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, there will be a “Cookies for Closure” fundraiser at the police department on North Ewing Street. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cold Case Foundation. The organization helps police solve old cases by providing resources and funding to agencies, by raising public awareness and by creating partnerships to assist law enforcement.

The event, being organized by a student as her senior project, will offer baked goods for sale including cookies, fudge, brownies and pies. The fundraiser will last until 5 or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.

You can get more information at coldcasefoundation.org.