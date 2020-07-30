Backpacks with School Supplies Distributed

The Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program volunteers spent two days in the hot parking lot at Fair Oaks Mall distributing backpacks full of supplies to families in need.

One bright spot in yesterday’s heat was a family that came equipped with water spray bottles to spritz the volunteers and help them cool off.

In recent years, families would walk into the mall to pick up the backpacks, but because of the pandemic organizers decided to make this a drive-in, touch-free event.

Doup said there were some difficulties, as traffic backed up around the mall. Officials worked with organizers to address the backup and at one point had to cut the line to ensure safety and access to the mall, she said.

Families who signed up but who haven’t picked up their backpacks yet will be able to pick them up at their child’s school, next week, Doup said.