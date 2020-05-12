Autopsy reveals gunshot killed local businesswoman

An autopsy has revealed that a Columbus business woman was killed by a single gunshot to the head last week.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said that 45-year-old Cassondra M. Wilson was killed Friday night at the Spruce Ridge Apartments on Picea Place on the west side of Columbus. An autopsy was performed Sunday at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Her ex-husband, 44-year-old Troy A. Wilson, was a person of interest in the death investigation. But local authorities were told by Indianapolis police that Troy Wilson was found dead in the city Saturday afternoon.

The Republic newspaper is reporting that she had a protective order against her former husband.

Cassondra Wilson was the CEO of TrainerConnect.

Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department says officers were called to the 3700 block of Picea Place at about 9 p.m. Friday on a report of person being shot. Officers found Wilson dead inside the apartment.