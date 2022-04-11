Authorities wrangle runaway sheep on Interstate 65

State troopers had to turn to a lasso skilled deputy to remove a sheep from Interstate 65 near Crothersville over the weekend.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles put out a call for assistance removing the large, wandering sheep from the highway through social media, including several sheep-related puns.

Wheeles says that a Deputy Thompson from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was able to wrangle the sheep. If you are missing a sheep, you can contact them to retrieve her.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police