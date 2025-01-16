Authorities warn of dangers of thin ice despite recent cold

Officials say that despite the current frigid temperatures, it still isn’t safe to go out on ice-covered bodies of water.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, you need to test the thickness of ice before trying to use it for recreation. You will need to have at least four inches of ice for ice-fishing and five inches for snowmobiling. Even more ice is needed for heavier vehicles. You should always wear a life jacket and or a flotation coat. And if you don’t know the thickness, don’t go out on the ice.

Also, be aware that ice isn’t always uniformly thick across bodies of water and you can run into areas of thin ice, caused by animals, underground springs, snow cover or even sandy shores. You should also avoid ice over flowing bodies of water such as rivers and streams.

The Columbus Fire Department held ice rescue training earlier this week and warned that while the current conditions make for great training opportunities, they are too dangerous for you to attempt to use.

Authorities say that you should never go on the ice alone and always let a trusted person know where you are going and when you intend to return.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department