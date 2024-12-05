Authorities warn against Christmas lights on cars

You may be in the holiday spirit, but authorities say you still shouldn’t be decorating the outside of your vehicle with Christmas lights.

Indiana State Police posted examples on social media showing cars completely draped with holiday lights. State Police say not only is it a distraction for other drivers, it is illegal.

Indiana Code says using colored lights anywhere outside of the front and back of a non-emergency vehicle is against the law. And those colored lights can only be amber or white if viewed from the front. You also aren’t allowed to have flashing lights on your vehicle, except for turn signals or hazard lights. If they catch you, you could be pulled over and face penalties.