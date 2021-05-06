Authorities seeking two suspects in Jennings County home burglaries

Jennings County authorities are looking for a man and woman they say are armed and dangerous and breaking into homes while the residents are present.

The sheriff’s department reports that they began investigating an incident early yesterday morning in the northwestern corner of the county where the residents were home and asleep when the break-in happened.

Police have recovered all of the stolen items except for cash and said they have two suspects they are searching for, 28-year-old Devin Lark and 28-year-old Kara Lutz, both of North Vernon. Authorities say that the should be considered armed and dangerous and if you see them, you should not approach them. Instead call 911.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman is encouraging everyone to lock their doors and windows. Should you see something suspicious, you can call the Jennings County Dispatch Center at 812-346-4911.