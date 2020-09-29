Authorities seeking person of interest in Waynesville death

Bartholomew County deputies are looking for a person of interest in the death of a woman found yesterday morning in Waynesville.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Bobby Neil Truitt II was the last person to see the woman alive.

Deputies were called to the scene of the suspected death in the 2700 block of South East Street in Waynesville at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. They found a dead woman with suspicious injuries. Deputies secured the scene and called in the city-county-state joint death investigation team.

The incident remains under investigation and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Republic newspaper is reporting this morning that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the scene and has since been recovered in Indianapolis.

Authorities are seeking any information on Truitt, no matter how seemingly insignificant. Anyone with information regarding Truitts whereabouts is asked to contact:Detective Will Kinman at 812-350-8215.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation team includes Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Department, Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Coroners Office and the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.