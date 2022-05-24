Authorities seeking details on errant tornado warnings

Bartholomew County officials are looking for your help in sorting out the tornado warnings that went out to some residents during Saturday’s storms.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management department is asking for details of alerts you may have received on your cell phone from either the National Weather Service or through the Everbridge alert system that provides alerts for the county government.

Residents in the Taylorsville and Edinburgh areas, as well as Hope, are saying they received tornado warnings Saturday. But there was never a tornado warning issued by the weather service for Bartholomew County. The closest tornado warning was for southern Shelby County and Rush counties. Despite the lack of warnings, three tornados touched down in our area Saturday, with one in Brown County near Princes Lakes, one in Johnson County on Camp Atterbury and a 14-mile long trek of a tornado across southern Shelby County.

If you received an alert, you can provide details to emergency management through their Facebook page or by calling 812-379-1680.