Authorities searching for possible shooting victim near Clifty Park

The Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office is searching for a possible victim of a shooting that detectives believe occurred in Shelby County yesterday, October 13.

Mark A. Ward, 50, of Bartholomew County, was last seen in the area of the 13000 block of County Road North 500E. He was driving a blue, two-door Honda passenger vehicle with the back window shot out.

Detectives believe the Honda driven by Mr. Ward may be a 1999 model with an Indiana dealer plate number of L499950. If you see a vehicle matching the above description, call 911 immediately.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses who said that Ward was shot and injured. It has not been determined where the shooting took place but law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area have been looking for Ward and the vehicle.

Ward has allegedly had video chats with friends but would not give a location of his whereabouts. Ward has told friends that he is injured but does not wish to be located. Ward may be in possession of a 22 Cal. Rifle or a handgun of some type.

Investigators believe Ward may be in the area of Clifty Park. State Police, Columbus Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department have been searching that area since yesterday evening.

Law enforcement will continue their search this morning in the area of Clifty Park. At this point, Ward has made no statements of injuring others during chats with friends. Law Enforcement is worried about Wards safety and he is not a suspect in any crime at this point.

As a precaution, Columbus East has instituted a lockout due to the situation,

Any further questions, please contact Chief Deputy Chris Lane at the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office 812-379-1650.