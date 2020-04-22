Authorities searching for Commiskey man wanted in Ohio murder

Indiana State Police and other agencies are looking for a Commiskey man accused of murder in Ohio.

State police said that they are searching for 25-year-old Travis Edward Bailey of Commiskey. He was last seen on County Road 1000W and County Road 750N in northern Jefferson County, near Commiskey.

He is also known to frequent Switzerland County in Indiana as well as Milton, Kentucky.

If you see Travis Edward Bailey, you should not approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Instead you should immediately contact law enforcement. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Travis Edward Bailey, you can call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812) 689-5000, or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (812)265-2648.

Indiana authorities are working with Cincinnati (Ohio) Police Department and the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force in the search.