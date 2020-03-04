Authorities searching for 13-year-old runaway boy

Bartholomew County authorities are searching for 13-year-old Blaine Riley Music. He was last seen at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2895 Lake Stream Drive.

Blaine is five-feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes. He wears glasses and sometimes goes by the name Enrique. He has a Nike swoosh symbol scar on his neck.

He is believed to be a runaway and is on depression medication.

If he is located you should contact the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center at 812-379-1689 or call 911.